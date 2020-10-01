Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 232,430 Shares of Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) by 19.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 948,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,430 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Capri were worth $14,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CPRI. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri during the second quarter valued at $88,713,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 1,488.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,103 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 766.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,213,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,965 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 421.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,127,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,622,000 after purchasing an additional 911,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Capri by 1,176.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 798,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,480,000 after acquiring an additional 735,911 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 2,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $46,871.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 614 shares in the company, valued at $12,556.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPRI. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Capri in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Capri in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet cut Capri from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Capri from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Capri Holdings Ltd has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $39.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.90.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.07. Capri had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

