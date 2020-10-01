Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $14.73 Million Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT)

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2020

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) by 77.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 992,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431,507 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.07% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $14,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPRT. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,261,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 255.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 33.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 26.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,841,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,993,000 after buying an additional 806,622 shares during the last quarter.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.27. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $29.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 10.72 and a current ratio of 10.72.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 33.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.03%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPRT. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.73.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

