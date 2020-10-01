Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 542,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,704 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $14,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZB. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 48.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,297,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,112,000 after buying an additional 424,227 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 11.8% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,698,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,451,000 after purchasing an additional 284,010 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 338,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 169,071 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the second quarter valued at about $2,973,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 39.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 94,294 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LZB stock opened at $31.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.08 and a 200-day moving average of $26.49. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $37.48. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.24.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.31. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $285.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.96%.

LZB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of La-Z-Boy from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of La-Z-Boy from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of La-Z-Boy from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

