Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 127,495 Shares of Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,495 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.53% of Navistar International worth $14,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,765,000. PSquared Asset Management AG bought a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the 1st quarter valued at $9,911,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Navistar International by 1,452.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 444,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after purchasing an additional 415,587 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Navistar International by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 381,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,285,000 after acquiring an additional 237,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Navistar International by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,678,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,324,000 after acquiring an additional 231,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Navistar International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Navistar International from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Navistar International from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Navistar International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Navistar International from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.89.

NAV stock opened at $43.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -483.72 and a beta of 2.58. Navistar International Corp has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $43.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.04.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Navistar International Corp will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Navistar International Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

