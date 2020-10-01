Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,692 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Bandwidth worth $15,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Bandwidth by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth stock opened at $174.57 on Thursday. Bandwidth Inc has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $179.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.34. The company has a quick ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $76.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.44 million. Equities analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total value of $83,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Murdock sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.90, for a total value of $32,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,381 shares in the company, valued at $18,648,153.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BAND shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Bandwidth from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Bandwidth from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Bandwidth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.57.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

