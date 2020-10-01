Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 123,479 Shares of Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,479 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Neenah were worth $15,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NP. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neenah during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Neenah by 425.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Neenah by 184.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neenah during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neenah during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NP opened at $37.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.90. Neenah Inc has a 1 year low of $33.44 and a 1 year high of $77.55. The company has a market cap of $629.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.88 and a beta of 1.33.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Neenah Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

In related news, Director William M. Cook purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.68 per share, with a total value of $44,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,335.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul F. Desantis purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.17 per share, for a total transaction of $153,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,508.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti raised Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

