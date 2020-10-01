Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 123,479 Shares of Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) by 68.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,479 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.82% of Neenah worth $15,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NP. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neenah during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Neenah by 425.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Neenah by 184.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neenah in the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neenah in the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Neenah news, Director William M. Cook acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.68 per share, for a total transaction of $44,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,335.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul F. Desantis acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.17 per share, with a total value of $153,578.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 18,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,508.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Neenah stock opened at $37.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.57 million, a PE ratio of -149.88 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.90. Neenah Inc has a 12 month low of $33.44 and a 12 month high of $77.55.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Neenah Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

NP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Sidoti raised Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

