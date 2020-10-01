Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 974,418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 540,376 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.62% of Nordstrom worth $15,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 3,926.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 6,161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Shares of JWN opened at $11.92 on Thursday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $43.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.66.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.12). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 42.65%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.06.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.