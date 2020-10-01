Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 540,376 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 974,418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 540,376 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Nordstrom worth $15,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in Nordstrom by 5.9% during the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 17,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Nordstrom by 2.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 53,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Nordstrom by 10.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

JWN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.06.

JWN opened at $11.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.66. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $43.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.43.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 42.65% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

