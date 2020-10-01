Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) Position Reduced by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 339,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,462 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $15,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CALM. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1,482.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 94,569 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, CEO Adolphus B. Baker sold 5,520,000 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $215,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,143 shares in the company, valued at $6,245,577. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jean Morris Adams sold 1,380,000 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $53,820,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CALM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $38.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.71 and a beta of -0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.14. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a 52 week low of $30.74 and a 52 week high of $46.66.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $292.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.42 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 2.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

