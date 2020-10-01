Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $15.10 Million Holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,311 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $15,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 22.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at about $180,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $54.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.11. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $46.94 and a 12 month high of $69.08.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 37.72%. The business had revenue of $50.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.21 million. On average, analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WABC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub lowered Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westamerica Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.25.

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

