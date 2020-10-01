Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $15.11 Million Stock Holdings in National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 699,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.62% of National General worth $15,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in National General during the second quarter worth $72,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in National General by 24.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in National General during the first quarter worth $99,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in National General during the second quarter worth $194,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National General during the second quarter worth $200,000. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NGHC opened at $33.75 on Thursday. National General Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $34.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.94.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.55. National General had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that National General Holdings Corp will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. National General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.27%.

NGHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National General from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of National General from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of National General from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National General from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of National General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. National General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

About National General

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

