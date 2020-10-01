Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,556,695 ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,556,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,194,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHX. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ChampionX in the second quarter valued at $181,578,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ChampionX in the second quarter valued at $60,563,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in ChampionX in the second quarter valued at $43,413,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in ChampionX in the second quarter valued at $39,054,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ChampionX in the second quarter valued at $34,932,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHX shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of ChampionX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ChampionX from $10.50 to $12.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.09.

NYSE:CHX opened at $7.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 3.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.73. ChampionX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $298.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 69.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ChampionX Corporation will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

ChampionX Company Profile

As of June 3, 2020, ChampionX Holding Inc was acquired by Apergy Corporation. Championx Holding Inc engages in upstream business. The company offers technology-driven chemistry programs and value-enabling solutions and services to the global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It provides reservoir management, onshore and offshore production, midstream management, and water capabilities.

