Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 699,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.62% of National General worth $15,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in National General by 17.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 699,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,576,000 after buying an additional 102,103 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National General by 28.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 680,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,261,000 after purchasing an additional 150,729 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National General by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,746,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of National General by 15.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of National General by 24.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NGHC stock opened at $33.75 on Thursday. National General Holdings Corp has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $34.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.94.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.55. National General had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National General Holdings Corp will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. National General’s payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

NGHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair downgraded shares of National General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of National General from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of National General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of National General from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National General from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. National General has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

