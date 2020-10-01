Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 6,872 Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 641,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,872 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.09% of Herman Miller worth $15,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Herman Miller by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,426,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,077,000 after buying an additional 857,030 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Herman Miller by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,699,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,127,000 after buying an additional 730,103 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Herman Miller by 261.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 368,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,184,000 after buying an additional 266,778 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in Herman Miller during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,311,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Herman Miller by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,915,000 after buying an additional 129,374 shares in the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael A. Volkema acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.44 per share, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MLHR opened at $30.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -167.56 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day moving average of $23.40.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 16th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $626.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.05 million. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 28th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MLHR shares. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Herman Miller from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Herman Miller from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

