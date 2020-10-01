Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $15.24 Million Stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 444,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,866 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.51% of Fate Therapeutics worth $15,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,929 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $115,936,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 32,685.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,295,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,567 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,465,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,760,000 after acquiring an additional 81,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,961,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,295,000 after acquiring an additional 398,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $39.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.92, a quick ratio of 11.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.36 and a 200-day moving average of $31.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.69. Fate Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $12.59 and a 1-year high of $41.36.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.64% and a negative net margin of 881.86%. Research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.53.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

