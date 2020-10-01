Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Invests $15.19 Million in ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,556,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,194,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at $499,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,125,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at $453,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ChampionX in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ChampionX in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of ChampionX in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ChampionX from $10.50 to $12.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.09.

CHX stock opened at $7.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.25. ChampionX Corporation has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $34.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 3.39.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $298.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 69.70%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ChampionX Corporation will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

ChampionX Profile

As of June 3, 2020, ChampionX Holding Inc was acquired by Apergy Corporation. Championx Holding Inc engages in upstream business. The company offers technology-driven chemistry programs and value-enabling solutions and services to the global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It provides reservoir management, onshore and offshore production, midstream management, and water capabilities.

