Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $15.22 Million Position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) by 74.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,050,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 448,269 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.07% of Monmouth R.E. Inv. worth $15,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 187,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 42,619 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,115,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,166,000 after purchasing an additional 24,058 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 514,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 38,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MNR opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.95 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.35. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $15.53.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 0.41%. As a group, analysts expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

MNR has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

About Monmouth R.E. Inv.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

