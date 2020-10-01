Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $15.22 Million Holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,050,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 448,269 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.07% of Monmouth R.E. Inv. worth $15,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MNR. AJO LP acquired a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 487.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on MNR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monmouth R.E. Inv. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

MNR opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average is $13.35. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.95 and a beta of 0.74.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

