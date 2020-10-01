Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 65,670 Shares of Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 425,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 65,670 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 2.57% of Clearwater Paper worth $15,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 1.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 3.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLW opened at $37.94 on Thursday. Clearwater Paper Corp has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $41.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.58. The company has a market capitalization of $628.74 million, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 1.31%. Research analysts predict that Clearwater Paper Corp will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Clearwater Paper from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Clearwater Paper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

