California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.50 Million Stake in Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,742 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Safehold worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 25.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 197,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,501,000 after purchasing an additional 40,060 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Safehold by 40.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Safehold by 12.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Safehold in the second quarter worth $247,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Safehold by 236.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the period. 24.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 4,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.28 per share, with a total value of $249,939.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,655,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,894,153,883.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 167,604 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $8,626,577.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 106,751 shares of company stock valued at $5,837,967 and sold 292,030 shares valued at $15,105,785. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Safehold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Safehold from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Safehold in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

Shares of SAFE stock opened at $62.10 on Thursday. Safehold Inc has a 1 year low of $30.38 and a 1 year high of $67.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.10 and a beta of -0.41.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Safehold had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $37.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.64 million. Equities analysts expect that Safehold Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently 73.03%.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

