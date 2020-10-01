GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,379 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in GenMark Diagnostics were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNMK. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 14.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,451,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,883 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in GenMark Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $19,394,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GenMark Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $18,835,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in GenMark Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $13,757,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in GenMark Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $13,549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GNMK opened at $14.20 on Thursday. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.36 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.88.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $40.09 million for the quarter. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 93.75% and a negative net margin of 26.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott Mendel sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,499,706.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $30,118.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,185.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 250,056 shares of company stock valued at $3,771,077. 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on GNMK. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on GenMark Diagnostics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

