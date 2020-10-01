Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,681,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 476,953 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Corecivic were worth $15,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 39,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Corecivic by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of Corecivic by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Corecivic by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Corecivic by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 13,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $126,871.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,403 shares in the company, valued at $248,188.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CXW stock opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Corecivic Inc has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The firm has a market cap of $961.83 million, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.27.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.15. Corecivic had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 7.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corecivic Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corecivic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Corecivic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Corecivic in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

