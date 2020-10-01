Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Holdings in Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,026 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 5,101 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of Meta Financial Group worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CASH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,047,053 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,794,000 after purchasing an additional 50,467 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,298 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 46,747 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $19.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.51. Meta Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.55 million, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $103.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.37 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 11.27%. Analysts expect that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.52%.

In related news, Director William David Tull sold 13,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $280,645.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sheree Thornsberry sold 2,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $41,403.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,185 over the last three months. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CASH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Meta Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

