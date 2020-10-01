Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,707,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 547,485 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.89% of Hecla Mining worth $15,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 35.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 330.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Hecla Mining news, VP David C. Sienko sold 75,000 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $450,750.00. Also, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $208,600.00. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Hecla Mining from $4.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Hecla Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.52.

NYSE HL opened at $5.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $6.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.80. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 2.11.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently -7.69%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

