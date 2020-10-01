Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,489,056 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,914 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.92% of Fulton Financial worth $15,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 57.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 15.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 341,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 45,692 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 19.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the second quarter worth about $547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

FULT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub cut Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Fulton Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $9.33 on Thursday. Fulton Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $211.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Fulton Financial Corp will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.41%.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

