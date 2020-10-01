Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 17,529 Shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,529 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.62% of Casella Waste Systems worth $15,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CWST. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,459,000 after acquiring an additional 22,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $520,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,913,079.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Oconnor sold 7,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.35, for a total value of $416,426.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,895.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,104 shares of company stock valued at $3,668,997 over the last three months. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $55.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 61.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $59.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.55 and a 200 day moving average of $50.30.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $188.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

