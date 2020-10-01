Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,457,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,784 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Coty worth $15,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 19.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 10,491 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Coty by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,788,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,628,000 after purchasing an additional 570,498 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Coty by 14,267.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 207,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 206,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COTY shares. Consumer Edge cut Coty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Coty from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup raised Coty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.10 to $3.25 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 50,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,864.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $2.70 on Thursday. Coty Inc has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.03, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.45.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.39). Coty had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $560.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coty Inc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

