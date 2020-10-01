Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 38,772 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,772 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.20% of McGrath RentCorp worth $15,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 34.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 18,055 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 6.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 360,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,883,000 after buying an additional 21,769 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 15.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 154,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,363,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, CFO Keith E. Pratt sold 2,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total transaction of $204,670.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald H. Zech sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $58,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,943 shares of company stock worth $713,430 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGRC opened at $59.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.32. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $44.32 and a 12 month high of $83.95.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $137.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.50 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.75%.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

