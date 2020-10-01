Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,656 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.52% of Universal worth $15,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UVV. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Universal by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,164,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,473,000 after buying an additional 195,041 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Universal by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 488,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,748,000 after buying an additional 12,728 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 465,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,575,000 after buying an additional 97,208 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,277,000 after buying an additional 16,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 299,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,255,000 after buying an additional 15,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UVV stock opened at $41.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 5.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.62. Universal Corp has a fifty-two week low of $37.04 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $315.81 million for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 3.99%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Universal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

