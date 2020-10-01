Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,656 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal were worth $15,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UVV. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Universal by 19.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in Universal in the second quarter worth about $640,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal in the second quarter worth about $1,075,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Universal by 151.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Universal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of Universal stock opened at $41.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.52 and a 200 day moving average of $43.25. Universal Corp has a 12 month low of $37.04 and a 12 month high of $58.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $315.81 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

