Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $15.91 Million Stock Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 907,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $15,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 12.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

In related news, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 3,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $66,241.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PMT opened at $16.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -73.05 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $23.79.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.59. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 46.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $12.50 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.79.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.