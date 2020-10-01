Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,581 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.75% of GATX worth $15,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in GATX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in GATX during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in GATX during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in GATX by 71.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GATX. ValuEngine lowered GATX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded GATX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stephens upgraded GATX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Sidoti boosted their price target on GATX from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GATX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.20.

NYSE:GATX opened at $63.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.28. GATX Co. has a one year low of $50.69 and a one year high of $86.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.05.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.40 million. GATX had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. GATX’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

