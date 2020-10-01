Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 7,581 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,581 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.75% of GATX worth $15,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GATX. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GATX during the second quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GATX during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of GATX during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in GATX by 12.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in GATX by 71.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX opened at $63.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.57. GATX Co. has a 12-month low of $50.69 and a 12-month high of $86.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.05.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $300.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.40 million. GATX had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 14.12%. GATX’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

GATX has been the topic of several research reports. Sidoti boosted their target price on GATX from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Stephens upgraded GATX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GATX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded GATX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered GATX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.