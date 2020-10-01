Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,047,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,119 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $15,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 8.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 0.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 203,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 0.6% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 185,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

In related news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.07 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,262,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,839,987.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stanley R. Zax acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $215,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 338,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,875,332. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

KW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kennedy-Wilson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of KW opened at $14.52 on Thursday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $23.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.23). Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of $106.90 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.21%.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.