Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 496,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,075 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.63% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $16,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APAM. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 38,650 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,744,000 after purchasing an additional 39,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 268,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 168,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APAM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

APAM opened at $38.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a one year low of $17.69 and a one year high of $40.07.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 177.54% and a net margin of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.