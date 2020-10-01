Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 389,885 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,864 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $15,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at $82,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 167.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 80.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on DY shares. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Vertical Group lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.19.

Dycom Industries stock opened at $52.82 on Thursday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $65.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.70 and a 200-day moving average of $39.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.66 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.50. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $823.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 48,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $2,694,011.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 320,579 shares in the company, valued at $17,795,340.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

