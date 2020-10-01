Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 38,119 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,047,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,119 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $15,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 28.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 8.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 80.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of KW opened at $14.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $23.50.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.23). Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $106.90 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 28.21%.

In related news, Director Stanley R. Zax acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $215,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 338,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,875,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Mcmorrow acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.07 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,262,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,839,987.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

