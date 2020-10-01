Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 389,885 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,864 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $15,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 5.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 91.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 536,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,767,000 after purchasing an additional 256,385 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 11.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at $665,000.

In related news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 48,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $2,694,011.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 320,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,795,340.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DY opened at $52.82 on Thursday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $65.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.66 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The construction company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $823.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.67 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Group downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.19.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

