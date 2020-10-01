Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,943 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.61% of Rapid7 worth $15,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 17.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,651,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,872,000 after buying an additional 400,001 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 24.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,365,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,181,000 after buying an additional 270,400 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid7 during the second quarter worth about $11,786,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 42.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 772,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,437,000 after buying an additional 229,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 42.4% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 748,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,199,000 after buying an additional 222,915 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $84,037.50. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $282,282.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,816 shares in the company, valued at $32,241,168.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,460 shares of company stock valued at $2,184,730 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 stock opened at $61.24 on Thursday. Rapid7 Inc has a 52-week low of $31.34 and a 52-week high of $67.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.47 and a 200-day moving average of $51.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $98.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.06 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Rapid7 Inc will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.86.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

