Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 24,943 Shares of Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,943 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.61% of Rapid7 worth $15,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RPD. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Rapid7 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rapid7 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

In other news, insider Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $677,118.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,877,227.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $282,282.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,816 shares in the company, valued at $32,241,168.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,460 shares of company stock worth $2,184,730 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

RPD opened at $61.24 on Thursday. Rapid7 Inc has a 1-year low of $31.34 and a 1-year high of $67.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -41.95 and a beta of 1.13.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $98.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.06 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 60.46% and a negative net margin of 19.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rapid7 Inc will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

