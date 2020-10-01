Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,125,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,854 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.30% of Delphi Technologies worth $15,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,303,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 6,412.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,036,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,357 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $21,279,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 135.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,401,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 124.6% in the second quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 3,067,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,263 shares in the last quarter.

DLPH stock opened at $16.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 2.65. Delphi Technologies PLC has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $18.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.00 million. Delphi Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 18.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delphi Technologies PLC will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

