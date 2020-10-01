Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,649,309 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 52,728 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Iamgold were worth $53,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iamgold in the first quarter valued at about $5,446,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Iamgold by 1,319.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,011,298 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,618 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Iamgold by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,933,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,500 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in Iamgold by 3,325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,027,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 997,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP increased its position in Iamgold by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 26,380,412 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $110,233,000 after purchasing an additional 976,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IAG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iamgold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Iamgold from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Iamgold from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Cormark upgraded shares of Iamgold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Iamgold in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.55.

Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $3.83 on Thursday. Iamgold Corp has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.72.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Iamgold had a positive return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 32.46%. The firm had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Iamgold Corp will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iamgold Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

