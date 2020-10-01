Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 54,212 Shares of National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,212 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.32% of National Western Life Group worth $54,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWLI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 10.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in National Western Life Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

National Western Life Group stock opened at $182.77 on Thursday. National Western Life Group Inc has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $298.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.86. The stock has a market cap of $664.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.12.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $13.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $216.02 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 14.94%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded National Western Life Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

