Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 17,840 Shares of Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,100,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 6.55% of Neenah worth $54,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Neenah by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Neenah by 3.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Neenah by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Neenah by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Neenah by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NP opened at $37.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.57 million, a PE ratio of -149.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.60. Neenah Inc has a 52-week low of $33.44 and a 52-week high of $77.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.23 and a 200 day moving average of $45.90.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neenah Inc will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Neenah’s payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

In related news, CFO Paul F. Desantis acquired 3,400 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.17 per share, with a total value of $153,578.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,508.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William M. Cook bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.68 per share, with a total value of $44,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,335.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NP. Sidoti upgraded Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

