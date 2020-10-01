Vanguard Group Inc. Has $55.05 Million Stock Position in American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 763,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 103,421 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in American National Insurance were worth $55,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANAT. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of American National Insurance by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in American National Insurance by 142.4% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in American National Insurance by 4.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in American National Insurance by 7.5% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in American National Insurance by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Get American National Insurance alerts:

In related news, Director E Douglas Mcleod bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.30 per share, for a total transaction of $225,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,075. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 3,335 shares of company stock worth $251,061. Corporate insiders own 23.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded American National Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of American National Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

NASDAQ:ANAT opened at $67.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.60. American National Insurance has a 12-month low of $63.93 and a 12-month high of $124.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 4th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%.

American National Insurance Company Profile

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT).

Receive News & Ratings for American National Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.