Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,944,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,582 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.82% of Overstock.com worth $55,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 867,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 278,222 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Overstock.com during the first quarter worth $1,112,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Overstock.com by 138.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 363,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 210,922 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the second quarter valued at $4,376,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,010,000. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OSTK shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Overstock.com from $66.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.25.

OSTK stock opened at $72.65 on Thursday. Overstock.com Inc has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $128.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.57 and a beta of 4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.96. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Overstock.com Inc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carter Paul Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Meghan Tuohig sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,014 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,832. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

