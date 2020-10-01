Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 100,698 Shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,045,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.63% of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories worth $55,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 664,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,792,000 after purchasing an additional 35,857 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $742,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $435,000. Institutional investors own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Investec raised shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

RDY stock opened at $69.56 on Thursday. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $73.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.76 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.47.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

