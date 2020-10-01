Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 895,300 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 685.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,026,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 895,300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $55,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $54.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.57 and a 200-day moving average of $53.61. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $55.41.

