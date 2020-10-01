Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,686 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,533 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SKM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SK Telecom by 1.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SK Telecom by 11.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,473 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after buying an additional 24,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SK Telecom by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,735 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SK Telecom by 10.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,422 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SKM opened at $22.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. SK Telecom Co Ltd has a 52-week low of $14.07 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.69. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.77.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SK Telecom had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that SK Telecom Co Ltd will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SKM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded SK Telecom from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SK Telecom in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SK Telecom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

About SK Telecom

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

